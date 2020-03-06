DUID
- Layhill Road and Cambridge Street, 03/01, 12:14 p.m. On this date, Deputy Jett responded to reports of a vehicle driving all over the roadway. The suspect stopped his vehicle in a ditch and attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was apprehended by deputies. He was identified as Tyler Scott, 29, of Mechanicsville, VA. A substance consistent with marijuana was located in plain view in the vehicle. The suspect was acting erratic and making strange statements. He also told deputies he had taken drugs. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.
LARCENY
- Sondra Lane, 03/04, A resident reported that his bicycle was stolen from his backyard. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
