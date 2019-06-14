DUI
- Warrenton Road and Peach Lawn Road, 06/14, 1:40 a.m. On this date, Deputy Vasquez responded to a single vehicle accident involving a white sedan. The sedan was traveling northbound on Warrenton Road when it crashed into the median. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Josue Chavez, 26, of Stafford. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Chavez also had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech. He admitted to drinking prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and a traffic violation.
HIT AND RUN
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 06/13, 10:17 p.m. A female subject reported a hit and run involving her parked vehicle. She found damage to the front bumper of her vehicle when she left work. The incident occurred sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 10:17 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Tires Plus, 2830 Jefferson Davis Highway, 06/13, 3:10 p.m. License plates reported stolen from vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Walmart, 125 Washington Square Plaza, 06/13, 2:31 p.m. On this date, Deputy Assur responded to a reported shoplifting incident at the store. Upon arrival, he made contact with a member of the loss prevention office who advised that they observed a male subject conceal unpaid merchandise in his backpack. The deputy made contact with the suspect who was identified as Harless White Jr., 42, of Fredericksburg. He admitted to concealing the items in his backpack. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000.00 secured bond on charges of felony larceny, third offense.
