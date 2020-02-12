VANDALISM
- Monroe Farm Road and Holly Corner Road, 02/10, 9:40 a.m. A local contractor reported that large equipment was used without permission by an unknown suspect at a construction site, causing damage to the property, including holes and upturned dirt. The incident is under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
LARCENY
- 200 Block of Castle Ridge Court, 02/11, 9:19 p.m. A resident reported that money and an iPad were stolen from her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- AT&T, 1495 Stafford Market Place, 02/10, 6:36 p.m. An employee reported that a male subject stole an iPad from the store. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
