DUI
- Route 1 and Centreport Parkway, 09/08, 5:24 p.m. On this date, Deputy Smith responded to an accident involving a hit and run driver at the intersection. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies Connelly and Simpson located the suspect vehicle in the area of Route 1 and Courthouse Road. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Dashe Hilson, 44, of Stafford. Two witnesses pulled over to advise deputies that they observed the accident and followed the suspect vehicle. The suspect smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and admitted to drinking. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $4500.00 secured bond for driving under the influence and hit and run.
- Washington Drive and Jefferson Davis Highway, 09/07, 2:40 a.m. On this date, Deputy Smith was patrolling in the area of Garrisonville Road and Jefferson Davis Highway when he observed a vehicle sitting stationary in the right lane of Washington Drive. He then observed several people drive around the stationary vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and he made contact with the driver who was identified as Ashley Bailey, 32, of Leesburg, VA. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person and observed open alcoholic beverage containers on the passenger floorboard. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. A green leafy substance consistent with marijuana was located in the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1500.00 unsecured bond for driving under the influence, open container, refusal, possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation.
BURGLARY
- 200 Block of Woodstream Boulevard, 09/08, 10:49 a.m. On this date, Deputy Runnerstrom responded to a reported larceny at a residence. Upon arrival, he made contact with the residents who advised that cash was stolen from two wallets located inside the residence. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Circle K, 34 Prosperity Lane, 09/08, 2:57 p.m. On this date, a store employee reported that his bicycle was stolen. It is described as purple and teal with a black basket and silver handlebars. The theft occurred between 10:05 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
- Ebony Court, 09/06, 12:44 p.m. On this date, a resident reported that his four wheeler was stolen from his residence on 09/04. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
