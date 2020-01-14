FRAUD
- Savannah Court, 01/13, 9:08 a.m. A resident reported receiving a phone call from an individual claiming to be a member of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. The caller informed her that there was a warrant out for her arrest for missing jury duty and that she needed to pay a fine immediately by purchasing Green Dot MoneyPak cards. She purchased several gift cards totaling $4500 and provided the card information over the phone to the caller. She then suspected it was a scam and contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
