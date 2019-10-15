FRAUD
- 2000 Block of Meadow Drive, 10/14, 9:55 a.m. A resident reported being scammed into purchasing fake tickets to a baseball game through Craigslist. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Rapids Way, 10/14, 7:13 a.m. A resident reported that a firearm was stolen from his vehicle overnight. The incident remains under investigation.
BURGLARY
- 200 Block of Doc Stone Road, 10/14, 11:15 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to a reported breaking and entering in progress at a residence. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim who advised that she was inside the residence when she heard a noise. She then entered the kitchen and found a male subject whom she did not know standing there. She quickly retreated outside and called the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies conducted a sweep of the residence and canvassed the area. They did not locate the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
