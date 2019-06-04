MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- Leeland Road Commuter Lot, 06/03. A resident reported leaving his vehicle at the lot in the morning and returning that evening to discover it was missing. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
HIT AND RUN
- 1200 Block of Courthouse Road, 06/03, 5:00 p.m. A resident reported finding significant damage to the rear of her vehicle, which had been parked outside of a business between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:32 p.m. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.