DUI
- 570 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, 09/09, 8:42 p.m. On this date, Deputy Whitt observed a vehicle making a right turn onto Banks Ford Parkway from Warrenton Road without stopping at the red light. A traffic stop was conducted behind the Five Guys restaurant. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Morgan Scicluna, 23, of Fredericksburg. She immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. In addition, the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and her speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and a traffic violation.
ASSAULT
- Motel 6, 401 Warrenton Road, 09/10, 10:52 p.m. On this date, Deputy Szenkuti responded to the motel for a reported assault. A witness observed a male subject with his hands around a female subject’s neck. He was observed pushing her up against the balcony railing. The suspect was identified as Phillip Johnson, 21, of Germantown, MD. He was taken into custody on charges of strangulation, assault and battery, and possession of marijuana. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
VANDALISM
- Hollycrest Place, 09/09, 6:48 a.m. Construction equipment reported damaged over the weekend. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Route 17 Commuter Lot, 09/10, 6:08 p.m. On this date, Deputy Szenkuti responded to reports of a past occurred larceny. A resident told the deputy that the catalytic converters had been cut and stolen from his vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Hansford Lane, 09/09, 1:05 p.m. Parts reported stolen from several vehicles on the property. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
