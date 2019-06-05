FRAUD
- Geico Boulevard, 06/04, 7:40 p.m. A resident reported receiving a call while at work from an individual claiming to be from the DEA. The caller told the resident that her social security number had been compromised and that she had been scammed out of $3000.00. The caller also said if she hung up, an officer would be there within minutes to arrest her. She was instructed to purchase $2500.00 in gift cards and to provide the card information to the caller. The resident followed the caller’s instructions, and later suspected she had been the victim of a scam. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Leeland Road Commuter Lot, 06/04, 7:07 p.m. A resident reported a firearm had been stolen from his vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Sharon Lane, 06/04, 9:12 a.m. A resident reported that a speaker and various other items were stolen from his vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Tinder Court, 06/04, 7:29 a.m. A resident reported that a laptop was stolen from his vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
BURGLARY
- Wood Road, 06/04, 3:22 p.m. A resident reported returning from an out-of-town visit to find the door of her residence had been damaged, items inside the home were misplaced, and her license plates had been stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
ASSAULT
- Norman Road, 06/04, 5:16 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to a reported disturbance at a residence. Upon arrival, Deputy Leckemby was advised that the suspect made entry into the residence to assault a female subject due to a prior verbal argument. The suspect was identified as Nicole Blevins, 33, of Stafford. Inside the house, a fight erupted between Blevins and the victim. The altercation eventually moved outside and the suspect pointed what was later determined to be a pellet gun at the victim. A male subject, identified as James Harris III, 27, of Stafford then took the gun and put it on the ground. To defend herself, the victim used pepper spray on the suspects. Harris then overpowered the victim, assaulting her and then taking the pepper spray and using it on the victim. Warrants were obtained on Blevins for breaking and entering, assault, and brandishing. Warrants were also obtained on Harris for assault and assault with a caustic weapon.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.