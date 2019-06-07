MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- 37 McLane Drive, 06/06, 8:28 p.m. Motor vehicle reported stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The theft occurred sometime between 4:00 p.m. and 8:28 p.m. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 06/06, 4:42 p.m. Loss prevention reported observing a male subject accompanied by a 17-year-old juvenile male subject leave the store without paying for several items including sunglasses. Bernard Otoo, 19, of Stafford was released on summonses for petit larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Criminal complaints were also filed against the juvenile.
- Cynthias Place, 06/06, 2:33 p.m. Tools reported stolen from the bed of a pickup truck. The items were last seen on 06/04 at 6:00 p.m. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
- Best Buy, 1455 Stafford Market Place, 06/06, 1:35 p.m. Loss prevention reported observing a male subject conceal a phone that he did not pay for in his backpack. Deputy Runnerstrom responded to the store and made contact with the suspect who was identified as Jeremiah Johnson, 23, of Dumfries. The deputy then learned the suspect was wanted out of Prince William County for failure to appear. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on the outstanding warrant. He was also charged with petit larceny.
DUI
- Curtis Park, 58 Jesse Curtis Lane, 06/06, 5:57 p.m. On this date, Deputy Dominguez responded to reports of a reckless driver. The complainant advised that she was almost hit by a silver vehicle driven by a male subject who had exited his vehicle and walked into the woods. The same vehicle was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 5:19 p.m. for being involved in a hit and run. The deputy located the suspect in the woods and he was identified as Shawn Buckley, 26, of
- Stafford. Buckley was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted. He was taken into custody and admitted to the hit and run. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence and hit and run.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.