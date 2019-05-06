PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- Garrison Woods Drive, 05/04, 1:17 a.m. On this date, Deputy Lee responded to a reported disturbance. The complainant advised that a woman wearing shorts and a bra and wielding a butter knife knocked on the door of his residence and subsequently left without saying anything. Deputy Lee located the woman walking along the roadway. She smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech. She was identified as Sade Harris, 29, of Stafford. Harris was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of public intoxication.
VANDALISM
- 100 Block of White Pine Circle, 05/05/ 7:50 a.m. A resident reported that his pick-up truck had been vandalized with spray paint, eggs, and flour. There were also key marks and multiple slashed tires. The incident remains under investigation.
- 400 Block of Ramoth Church Road, 05/04, 2:04 p.m. A resident observed an unknown subject drive by his residence and throw an object at his vehicle, causing a window to shatter. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- PetSmart, 27 South Gateway Drive, 05/04, 6:47 p.m. Wallet containing a significant amount of cash stolen from the women’s restroom at the store. The incident remains under investigation.
- 200 Block of Torbert Loop, 05/03, 8:38 a.m. A resident reported her trailer as stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.