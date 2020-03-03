ASSAULT
- Bertram Boulevard, 03/02, 5:30 p.m. On this date, an unknown suspect shot an airsoft gun from his vehicle at two juveniles standing in their driveway. The juveniles described the vehicle as a black truck. They said the driver fired approximately five rounds at them, striking one juvenile’s backpack. No one was injured. The truck then left the scene. They did not recognize the truck or the driver. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Hurkemp Road, 02/28, 4:51 a.m. On this date, a resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report observing a vehicle they did not recognize parked in their driveway. Upon arrival, Deputy Stachurski saw that the vehicle was running and its headlights were on. He knocked on the window several times and shined his flashlight inside the vehicle before getting a response from the driver. The driver began to slowly wake up and appeared confused. He also smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. The driver was eventually identified as Lamont Martin, 31, of Fredericksburg. A search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of driving under the influence, driving revoked, and refusal.
LARCENY
- Fredericksburg Public Auto Auction, 239 Warrenton Road, 03/02, 10:54 a.m. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
