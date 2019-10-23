DUI
- 100 Block of Winding Creek Road, 10/22, 9:35 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern responded to a single vehicle accident. A mailbox had been struck and the vehicle subsequently drove into the tree line. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Theodore Hupka, 21, of Sun City, AZ. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and a search warrant for blood was executed. A bottle of beer was found during a search of the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, vandalism, refusal, and open container.
LARCENY
- 2100 Block of Mountain View Road, 10/22, 6:26 p.m. A resident reported stolen medication. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
