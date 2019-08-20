Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA... KING GEORGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE EASTERN CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1130 PM EDT. * AT 728 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING. THREE TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN JUST EAST OF THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG, AND NEAR DAHLGREN AND DOGUE IN KING GEORGE COUNTY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... FREDERICKSBURG, KING GEORGE, DAHLGREN, FAIRVIEW BEACH, NANJEMOY CREEK, FALMOUTH, PASSAPATANZY, STONES CORNER, ROLLINS FORK, WEEDONVILLE, NINDE, LAMBS CREEK, WHITE OAK, SEALSTON, BERTHAVILLE, JERSEY, BROOKFIELD, SHILOH, DOGUE AND POTOMAC BEACH. THIS INCLUDES FLOOD PRONE LOCATION NAOMI ROAD AND JETT DRIVE AT CLAIBORNE RUN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&