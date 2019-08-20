LARCENY
- Penns Charter Lane, 08/19, 8:08 p.m. Firearm reported stolen from residence. The incident remains under investigation.
FRAUD
- Hidden Lane, 08/19, 5:51 p.m. A resident reported receiving a call from a scammer claiming to be from the DEA. The caller told the resident his social security number had been compromised and that he must purchase several gift cards; otherwise, he would be arrested for crimes committed in another state. The incident remains under investigation.
