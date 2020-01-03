WEAPONS
- Bloomington Lane, 01/01, 8:44 a.m. A resident reported finding what appeared to be a bullet hole on the side of his residence. The incident is under investigation.
- 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway, 12/29, 1:12 a.m. On this date, Deputy S.C. Martin was traveling southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway when a vehicle passed him traveling northbound with its high beams on. The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Fas Mart parking lot and began approaching the vehicle when he observed the passenger making furtive movements. Both of the vehicle’s occupants were subsequently detained and a search of the vehicle yielded a concealed weapon. The passenger was identified as Khalil McGlone, 23, of Suffolk, VA. He was taken into custody for carrying concealed without a permit and authorizing an unlicensed driver to drive. The driver was identified as Travis Ingram, 22, of Chesapeake, VA and he was taken into custody on charges of driving revoked. Both suspects were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
DISTURBANCE
- Cavalier Family Skating, 1924 Jefferson Davis Highway, 01/01, 3:18 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a large altercation involving multiple juvenile subjects. The juveniles were detained and subsequently released to family members. Criminal complaints are being filed.
CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
- 200 Block of Hemlock Drive, 01/02, 5:50 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.