LARCENY
- Wawa, 830 Warrenton Road, 06/18, 6:30 a.m. Money stolen from charity container. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Briarwood Drive, 06/18, 4:53 p.m. A resident reported that a vehicle ran off the roadway into their yard and struck their front porch causing minor damage. The resident heard the noise and went to a window and observed a white pickup truck leaving the area. The incident remains under investigation.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- 7-Eleven, 2143 Jefferson Davis Highway, 06/19, 4:10 a.m. A female subject reported that her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the convenience store. She told deputies she parked and left her vehicle running while she went into the business to purchase a drink. When she returned, she noticed the vehicle was gone. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.