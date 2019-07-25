ROBBERY
- Days Inn, 14 Simpson Road, 07/25, 4:31 a.m. On this date, Deputy Pearce responded to a robbery in progress at the hotel. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the victim in the front office. The victim explained that he met an unknown female subject outside of a hotel room. While they were talking, he was pushed from behind and $120 in cash was stolen from his pocket. Afterwards, he saw the female subject and a male subject fleeing the scene. Deputies located the male suspect and he was identified as Dante Broadway, 38, of King George. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of robbery and conspiracy. The female suspect is still at large. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 07/17, 12:25 p.m. A resident reported a hit and run involving her parked vehicle. She told deputies her vehicle was struck while she was inside the store. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.