COUNTERFEIT
- Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 01/02, 8:35 a.m. An employee reported that a customer paid with two counterfeit $100 bills. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 500 Block of Garrisonville Road, 01/04, 3:50 p.m. A resident reported finding damage to his travel trailer. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Denali Drive, 01/05, 12:09 a.m. A resident reported that a firearm was stolen from his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Walnut Drive, 12/31, 4:50 p.m. A resident reported that a package was stolen from the front porch of his residence. The incident is under investigation.
BURGLARY
- Barley Corn Drive, 01/04, 11:48 a.m. A resident reported returning from vacation to find signs of forced entry on a door at his residence and several firearms had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Shelton Shop Road and Mason Lane, 01/04, 12:59 a.m. On this date, Deputy Richardson observed a vehicle that was speeding and driving in the wrong lane. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Bobby Lacy, 63, of Stafford. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. In addition, the driver was lethargic and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence and two traffic violations.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.