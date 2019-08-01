DUI
- Truslow Road and Carriage Hill Drive, 07/30, 7:54 p.m. On this date, Deputy Vasquez responded to a reported overturned vehicle at the intersection. Upon arrival, he observed that the vehicle had struck a tree and mailbox. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Anna Bustillo, 18, of Fredericksburg. She had glassy eyes, dilated pupils, and slurred speech. She also appeared very confused and lethargic. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain control.
VANDALISM
- 900 Block of Anvil Road, 07/29, 2:30 p.m. A resident reported that one of his vehicle windows had been shattered. The incident occurred between 6:00 p.m. on 07/28 and 2:08 p.m. on 07/29. It remains under investigation.
- Little Falls Boat Ramp, Michael Scott Lane, 07/29, 4:09 a.m. A resident reported that one of his vehicle windows had been shattered and several items were missing. In addition, his leather truck bed cover had been cut. The incident occurred between midnight and 4:00 a.m. It remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- 774 Warrenton Road, 07/30, 11:45 a.m. A victim reported the larceny of a license plate from her vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Trail Ridge Lane, 07/29, 9:46 a.m. A resident reported the larceny of a package. The incident remains under investigation.
