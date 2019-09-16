BURGLARY
- Popeyes, 253 Garrisonville Road, 09/16, 4:12 a.m. On this date, a 911 caller reported observing damage to a side door of the business. Upon arrival, deputies conducted a security sweep of the business. No suspects were located. Deputies observed signs of forced entry and cash was stolen from a safe. The incident remains under investigation.
FRAUD
- 7-Eleven, 2337 Garrisonville Road, 09/15, 11:39 p.m. On this date, a store employee reported receiving a call from an individual impersonating the CEO of 7-Eleven. The scammer told the employee to purchase a gift card in the amount of $500.00 using money from the store and provide the card information to him. The employee then reported the scam to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
- 1500 Block of Courthouse Road, 09/13, 5:54 p.m. On this date, a resident received a call from an individual posing as a representative of Virginia Dominion Power. The scammer told the resident he needed to pay his bill over the phone by purchasing a MoneyPak gift card or his power would be shut off. He purchased the gift card and provided the scammer with the card information. He later learned from Dominion Power that the company had never contacted him. The resident then reported the scam to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- The Gardens of Stafford, 2199 Mountain View Road, 09/15, 4:14 p.m. A resident reported that his prescription medication was replaced with Tylenol. The Sheriff’s Office also received similar reports of prescription theft from another resident in the same community on 09/14 at 8:00 p.m. The incidents remain under investigation.
- 100 Block of Brooke Village Drive, 09/13, 11:43 p.m. Roofing material stolen from construction site of a new residence. The incident remains under investigation.
- 100 Block of Bancroft Drive, 09/15, 8:00 p.m. A resident reported that his vehicle had been spray painted. There were also several other reports of vandalism involving spray paint in the neighborhood, including spray paint on the windows of a residence and a sidewalk. The incidents remain under investigation.
DUI
- 200 Block of Telegraph Road, 09/15, 2:21 a.m. On this date, Deputy McAlister responded to reports of an auto accident on Telegraph Road. Upon arrival, the deputy learned the vehicle went off the roadway on a tight curve and struck several mail boxes and a yard sign before coming to rest on the southbound shoulder. There was no sign of the driver in the area. The deputy then made contact with the vehicle’s registered owner at a nearby residence. He was identified as Jose Emmanuel Granados Larin, 27, of Stafford. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. In addition, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. He admitted to being in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The deputy observed injuries on the subject’s face and forearm. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, public intoxication, and reckless driving.
- Wawa, 275 Butler Road, 09/15, 11:07 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford observed a vehicle swerving in its lane and repeatedly crossing over the fog line in the area of Cool Springs Road and Hot Top Road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop as the suspect vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Wawa. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Tony Harless, 43, of Fredericksburg. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. In addition, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence and a traffic lane violation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
