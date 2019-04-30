ASSAULT
- Auto Zone, 312 Worth Avenue, 04/29, 7:32 p.m. Two customers were involved in a physical altercation after one cut in line. Michael Brady, 21, of Stafford was taken into custody and subsequently released on charges of assault and battery.
VANDALISM
- Bryant Boulevard, 04/29, 10:51 a.m. Camping trailer reported vandalized. The owner found extensive damage inside, likely caused by a hatchet located in the sink. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
