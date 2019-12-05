LARCENY

  • YMCA, 212 Butler Road, 12/4, 6:39 p.m. A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

PURSUIT

  • Bells Hill Road and Route 1, 12/4, 11:16 p.m. On this date, Sgt. Colona responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle. The caller advised that a dark colored sedan was following her vehicle and that the passenger had brandished a firearm. The sergeant located the vehicle turning onto Courthouse Road and activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle continued traveling. A pursuit ensued and the sergeant followed the vehicle onto Interstate 95 Northbound. The pursuit was terminated around mile marker 141.8 due to heavy traffic. The suspect remains at large. The incident is under investigation.

VANDALISM

  • Basswood Drive and Coneflower Lane, 12/4, 8:10 a.m. Two windows of a historic home in the area of the Embrey Mill subdivision were reported broken. The incident is under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments