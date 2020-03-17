DRUG OFFENSES
- 2862 Jefferson Davis Highway, 03/15, 5:59 p.m. On this date, Deputy Mangan and Sgt. Simpson responded to the McDonald’s at Aquia Town Center in reference to a larceny report. Upon arrival, they made contact with the complainant who was hysterical. She also had pin point pupils and was extremely animated. She told deputies her purse was stolen in Prince William County. She was identified as Amber Wills, 40, of Fredericksburg. Deputies attempted to conduct field sobriety tests and the suspect tried to walk away. When deputies attempted to detain the suspect, she became violent and combative, kicking Deputy Mangan in the leg. She also kicked Sgt. Simpson and spit at him. She was eventually taken into custody and a search of her vehicle yielded a scale, a white powdery substance, and drug paraphernalia. In addition, a pill was found in the suspect’s pocket. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled paraphernalia, assault on a law enforcement officer, and obstructing justice.
DUI
- Centreport Parkway and Jefferson Davis Highway, 03/15, 2:39 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to a drunk driver complaint after a witness observed a vehicle speeding and swerving on Interstate 95. First Sergeant Purcell subsequently conducted a traffic stop and Deputy Fulford arrived to assist. The driver was identified as Daryn Gaquerel, 31, of Stafford. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. Deputies also detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s person. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the suspect was taken into custody. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, refusal, and obstructing justice. Jefferson Davis Highway and Sunnyside Drive, 03/14, 2:44 a.m. On this date, Deputy West observed a vehicle swerving in the roadway. She conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Laurin Alexander, 26, of Manassas. She smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. A search of the vehicle yielded a white powdery substance and a substance consistent with marijuana. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and a traffic lane violation.
WEAPONS
- 1417 Jefferson Davis Highway, 03/13, 11:22 p.m. On this date, Deputy Mangan heard the sound of gunshots nearby while on patrol in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Sage Lane. Deputies located two men with flashlights. They were identified as Angel Araujo, 22, of Woodbridge, VA and Santos Gomez Maradiaga, 35, of Stafford. The subjects told deputies that they were practicing shooting. They smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages and deputies observed multiple open alcoholic beverages. A .22 caliber rifle was located in their vehicle and seized as evidence. Both subjects were taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of reckless handling of a firearm, limitations on firearms, discharge of a firearm, and public intoxication.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
