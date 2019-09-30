ROBBERY
- Fletcher Drive, 09/27, 11:45 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, they made contact with the 17-year-old victim who advised that a group of juveniles stole his shoes and phone after assaulting him. He observed four subjects leave the area in a gold sedan. Deputies located the fifth subject at a nearby residence and took him into custody without incident. The other four juveniles were taken into custody following a felony traffic stop. Juvenile Intake was contacted and petitions were filed for robbery and assault by mob.
BURGLARY
- 100 Block Cliff Circle, 09/28, 12:41 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a past occurred breaking and entering at a residence. An air conditioning unit had been pushed out of a bedroom window and several jewelry and clothing items had been stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
- Crater Lane, 09/27, 10:30 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a breaking and entering at a residence. The resident told deputies she arrived home to find numerous clothing and jewelry items had been stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
ASSAULT
- Johnson Mill Road, 09/29, 6:09 p.m. On this date, 1st Sgt. Rakoczy responded to a reckless driver complaint. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who said he observed a group of male subjects get into a vehicle and follow him from the area of the Days Inn. The vehicle then accelerated and began chasing him, eventually striking the driver’s side door and pushing the vehicle into a ditch. The subjects then exited the vehicle and began yelling at the victim, and tried to get into his vehicle, which he had locked. Eventually, he was able to get out of the ditch and drive away. Shortly thereafter, he returned to the scene and the suspects were gone. Sgt. Aubry observed the suspect vehicle in the area of Village Parkway and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile. He was taken into custody without further incident. No other subjects were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Deputy Myers and his K9 partner, Gunner, responded to the scene and found a knife, THC oil, and marijuana in the vehicle. Juvenile Intake was contacted and petitions were filed for assault and battery, attempted assault by mob, felony hit and run, possession of marijuana, possession of THC oil, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
- 400 Block of Pilot Knob Loop, 09/28, 1:22 a.m. On this date, Deputy Richardson responded to reports of an assault that occurred at a residence. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who said they were hanging out and drinking when a verbal argument started. Eventually, the argument escalated and his neighbor struck him in the face with a bottle, causing lacerations to his face. He was treated at a local hospital. Walter Hines Jr., 59, of Stafford was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of malicious wounding and assault and battery.
WEAPONS
- 100 Block of Creek Ridge Drive, 09/29, 2:15 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a residence. Upon arrival, deputies learned a female subject identified as Erika Poole, 27, of Stafford had fired a round from a handgun inside an occupied apartment following a verbal altercation with her boyfriend. No one was injured. She also assaulted her boyfriend during the argument. Poole was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for reckless handling of a firearm, assault and battery, and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
