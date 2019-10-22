FRAUD
- Gray Birch Lane, 10/21, 8:36 a.m. A resident reported receiving a call from a scammer claiming his social security number had been compromised. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- 375 Warrenton Road, 10/21, 8:21 a.m. A male subject reported that his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. The vehicle was last seen on 10/15. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 100 Block of Berea Church Road, 10/21, 11:26 p.m. On this date, Sgt. Aubry responded to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, he made contact with a male subject identified as James Edwards III, 33, of Fredericksburg who was being evaluated by rescue personnel. The subject advised that his friend was driving and had fled the scene. The sergeant detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. A K9 unit and the drone team responded to the scene. No suspects were located. Deputies then learned that Edwards told rescue personnel that he had been driving. He was charged with driving under the influence and several traffic offenses.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
