MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- Leeland Road Commuter Lot, 275 Leeland Road, 06/20, 6:00 p.m. A resident reported the theft of his vehicle from the lot. The resident left the vehicle at the lot at 6:15 a.m. and returned at approximately 6:00 p.m. to find it missing. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Leeland Road Commuter Lot, 275 Leeland Road, 06/20, 5:00 p.m. A lock in the bed of a pickup truck was reported damaged. There were also stickers ripped off a cooler stored in the back of the truck. The incident remains under investigation.
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 06/20, 8:52 p.m. A resident reported that a male subject punched the trunk of her vehicle, causing a dent, while she was attempting to back out of a parking space. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 06/20, 7:09 p.m. The loss prevention office reported a shoplifting incident involving a female subject who concealed clothing items in her purse. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the suspect who was identified as Shakira Summyiye, 39, of Stafford. She was released on a summons for concealment of merchandise.
DUI
- Interstate 95 Northbound, MM 134, 06/20, 5:00 a.m. On this date, Deputy Torrance observed a white truck repeatedly swerving back and forth across lanes. The deputy subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Matthew Palmer, 39, of Spotsylvania. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted. A controlled substance was located in his backpack. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.