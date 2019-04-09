BURGLARY
- Sunoco, 488 Garrisonville Road, 04/09, 2:43 a.m. On this date, Deputy Houde responded to a business alarm. Upon arrival, he observed that the front door had been pried open and the plastic cover of the ATM had been removed. K9 units then conducted a sweep of the building. Surveillance camera footage revealed two unknown subjects wearing masks and gloves entering the building and attempting to break into the ATM. After a few unsuccessful attempts, they exited the business. Nothing was stolen from the business. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 501 Cambridge Street, 04/08, 3:55 p.m. On this date, Deputy Gale observed a vehicle repeatedly crossing over the fog lines in the area of Cambridge Street and Enon Road. The deputy then activated her emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. She made contact with the driver who was identified as Jose Velazquez-Melendez, 54, of Fredericksburg. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. He was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, third offense and traffic violations. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
LARCENY
- 200 Block of Paris Lane, 04/04, 10:50 a.m. Victim reported missing passport and jewelry from her residence. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Johnson Court, 04/08. Victim reported damaged vehicle window. A large rock was found in the passenger’s seat. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.