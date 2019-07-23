BURGLARY
- Edible Arrangements, 70 Doc Stone Road, 07/22, 7:07 p.m. On this date, a past occurred breaking and entering at a local business was reported. An unknown suspect absconded with a cash register. Deputies also observed damage to the back door. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Augustine Golf Club, 76 Monument Drive, 07/22, 5:35 p.m. A resident reported that several items, including cigars and a lighter, were stolen from his vehicle on 07/21 between 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
- Weis, 2612 Jefferson Davis Highway, 07/18, 1:40 p.m. Residents reported that their vehicle was keyed while they were inside the store. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Interstate 95 Southbound, Mile Marker 142.8, 07/22, 5:25 a.m. On this date, Deputy Thomas was traveling on the interstate when a vehicle almost side swiped his cruiser. The deputy then observed the suspect vehicle failing to maintain its lane. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Carlos Garcia, 30, of Sandston, VA. The deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s person and observed a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in plain view. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane.
