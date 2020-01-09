DUI
- 1200 Block of White Oak Road, 01/05, 10:20 p.m. On this date, Deputy Vasquez responded to reports of a hit and run after a witness observed a vehicle strike a guardrail and drive away from the scene. Eventually, the hit and run driver pulled over onto the shoulder after smoke began emanating from the vehicle. Deputies with the King George County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and detained the driver. Upon arrival, Deputy Vasquez made contact with the driver who was identified as Kevin Cahill, 34, of King George. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, hit and run, destruction of property, and several traffic violations.
HIT AND RUN
- 7-Eleven, 219 Kings Highway, 01/08, 9:46 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a hit and run after a witness observed a red sedan back into a blue SUV. The red sedan subsequently fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
