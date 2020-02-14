LARCENY
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 02/12, 2:46 p.m. On this date, a resident reported that two money orders were stolen after she inadvertently dropped them in the store. She later learned the money orders had been cashed by a woman named Janet Tinsley, 53, of Stafford. On 02/13, deputies made contact with the suspect and she was taken into custody on charges of grand larceny and forging/uttering. She was released on personal recognizance.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
