BURGLARY
- Benny’s Auto Repair and Used Tires, 3799 Jefferson Davis Highway, 06/17, 9:07 a.m. An employee reported arriving at the business to find the back door had been forced open and the wires for the electrical and video surveillance systems had been cut. The incident remains under investigation.
- 1000 Block of Aquia Drive, 06/12, 11:00 a.m. Radio/CD/Cassette player reported stolen from residence. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Home Depot, 305 Worth Avenue, 06/17, 10:38 a.m. Utility trailer parked in the store parking lot reported stolen. The incident occurred sometime between the end of March and 06/17. The incident remains under investigation.
- Blessed Court, 06/17, 9:47 p.m. License plates reported stolen from vehicle. They were stolen between 2:00 a.m. on 06/15 and 7:00 a.m. on 06/17. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 564 Warrenton Road, 06/15, 11:30 p.m. On this date, Deputy Dominguez was patrolling in the area of Warrenton Road and Interstate 95 when he observed a vehicle displaying defective equipment. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued traveling for approximately a quarter mile. The vehicle then came to a stop in the middle of Warrenton Road. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Ousman Mohammednur, 31, of Alexandria, VA. The deputy asked him why he stopped in the middle of the road, and the driver appeared confused and mumbled incoherently. The driver’s eyes were also bloodshot and glassy. For safety reasons, they moved out of the middle of the roadway and relocated to the parking lot of a nearby hotel. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody for driving under the influence and was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
HIT AND RUN
- Home2 Suites by Hilton, 3051 Jefferson Davis Highway, 06/12, 9:02 a.m. A female subject reported damage to her vehicle’s front bumper and license plate. A witness observed a red vehicle strike the victim’s vehicle around 11:50 p.m. on 06/11 and drive away from the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.