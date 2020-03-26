DUI
4000 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 03/23, 3:44 a.m. On this date, Deputy Haines responded to a disabled vehicle with a flat tire on the shoulder of the road. Marine Corps Base Quantico Police had made contact with the driver and advised the deputy that they detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. The deputy then made contact with the driver who was unsteady on her feet and had bloodshot, glassy eyes. She was identified as Jennifer Springer, 30, of Manassas, VA. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the suspect refused the breath test. Throughout the process, the suspect was belligerent and repeatedly made physical contact with deputies. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence third offense, refusal, obstructing justice, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
VANDALISM
Denali Drive, 03/25, 2:30 p.m. A resident reported finding scratch marks on her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Brookstone Drive, 03/24, 9:42 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins in the area. The incidents are under investigation.
DRUG OFFENSES
- Democracy Circle, 03/24, 9:17 p.m. On this date, Deputy Leckemby responded to a reported disturbance with a weapon. A witness had observed a group of individuals and one was holding a gun, which he pointed toward a residence. Upon arrival, the deputy approached the group and a female subject began running away. The deputy commanded her to stop, but she kept running. Additional units arrived and assisted in stopping the female subject. She was identified as Whitney Kelley, 27, of Dumfries, VA. Deputy Leckemby returned to the group and observed a male subject with a firearm in his pants pocket. He was identified as Marquis Kelley, 21, of Woodbridge, VA. Marquis Kelley was taken into custody and released on an unsecured bond on charges of brandishing a firearm. Two additional subjects in the group were identified as Mary Walton, 26, of Stafford and Sherrik Farmer, 31, of Fredericksburg. Walton and Farmer, along with Whitney Kelley, were released on summonses for possession of marijuana after a substance consistent with marijuana was located in several locations including in a nearby bush and vehicle. An additional subject who was part of the group was located and identified as Jeron Daniels Miller, 30, of Triangle, VA. He was taken into custody and released on an unsecured bond on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.