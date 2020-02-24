COUNTERFEIT
- Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 02/23, 2:30 p.m. A cashier reported that a man attempted to pay for several items with a counterfeit $50 bill. The cashier did not accept the bill and the man left the store. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- Midway Road, 02/22, 6:25 p.m. A resident reported that she was contacted by a man claiming to be with Dominion Power. He told the resident that she needed to make an immediate payment or her power would be turned off the next day. She complied with the caller’s instructions to purchase a MoneyPak gift card in the amount of almost $500. She then provided the caller with the card information. She later realized she had been involved in a scam. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- 400 Block of Aquia Town Center Drive, 02/21, 11:12 p.m. On this date, Deputy S.C. Martin conducted a traffic stop after observing a suspicious vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot. The driver was identified as a wanted suspect by the name of Douglas Ney, 56, of Stafford. He appeared intoxicated and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Ney was subsequently taken into custody and a search warrant for blood was conducted. A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia. A search of his person during the intake process at the jail revealed a controlled substance. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on his outstanding warrants out of Spotsylvania County for violation of a protective order and destruction of property. He also received additional charges for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prisoner in possession of a controlled substance.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
