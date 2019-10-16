FRAUD
- Greenridge Drive, 10/15, 3:49 p.m. A resident reported receiving a phone call from a scammer posing as a deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer told the resident there was a warrant out for his arrest due to a number of unpaid bills and that he needed to call another number to pay the bills. The resident did not provide any money or identifying information. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- 1300 Block of Providence Street, 10/15, 4:06 p.m. A resident reported a stolen package. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Barrett Court, 10/15, 11:55 a.m. A resident reported that a wallet and change jar was stolen from her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Sunset Ridge Lane, 10/15, 11:17 a.m. A resident reported that several miscellaneous items were stolen from his vehicle including an iPhone, change, credit cards, and camping gear. The incident is under investigation.
- Crescent Valley Drive, 10/15, 7:11 a.m. Several residents in the area reported vehicle break-ins. The incidents remain under investigation.
COUNTERFEIT
- Goodwill, 54 N. Stafford Complex Center, 10/15, 8:12 a.m. An employee reported that the business received several counterfeit ten dollar bills from a customer on 10/13. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
