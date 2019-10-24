BURGLARY

  • Old Oaks Court, 10/23, 11:23 a.m. A local contractor reported a breaking and entering at a vacant home under construction. Deputies observed damage to the interior of the residence. The incident is under investigation.

LARCENY

  • Public Storage, 521 Garrisonville Road, 10/23, 10:22 a.m. A resident reported that her camper was broken into and items were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
  • 2951 Jefferson Davis Highway, 10/23, 1:00 p.m. Stolen dealer tags reported. The incident is under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

