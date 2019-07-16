VANDALISM
- 300 Block of Warrenton Road, 07/16, 9:53 p.m. Air conditioning window unit reported damaged. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Staffordboro Commuter Lot, 07/16, 7:58 p.m. A resident reported that the rear license plate was stolen off his vehicle between 07/10 and 07/15. The incident remains under investigation.
FRAUD
- Cabell Road, 07/16, 12:30 p.m. A resident reported being scammed out of $2500.00. She told deputies she responded to an advertisement claiming she could make $350.00 by purchasing gift cards. She was sent a check for $2500.00 and told to purchase four Walmart gift cards for $500 each as well as one Google Play gift card for $500. She was then instructed to text pictures of the cards and the card information to the scammer. The check ultimately bounced and the victim subsequently contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report the scam. The incident remains under investigation.
