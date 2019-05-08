LARCENY
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 05/06, 4:42 p.m. On this date, Deputy Leckemby responded to reports of a larceny. A member of the loss prevention office reported observing a female subject attempting to leave the store with unpaid merchandise. Cynthia McFarland, 53, of Fredericksburg was taken into custody for larceny, third or subsequent related offense. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.
TRAFFIC OFFENSE
- 101 Den Rich Road, 05/02, 3:48 p.m. On this date, Deputy Weatherholtz observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit in a school zone. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Salvador Martinez Mejia Jr., 28, of Triangle. He was taken into custody on charges of driving DUI revoked. He also received a summons for speeding in a school zone. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3500 secured bond.
