BURGLARY
- Stafford County, 08/30, 1:50 a.m. - 5:50 a.m. Stafford detectives are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours on Friday at businesses throughout the county. The businesses include China Delight located at 300 Chatham Heights Road, Chatham Laundry and Car Wash located at 312 Chatham Heights Road, Top Chef located at 43 Town and Country Drive, Fortune House located at 282 Deacon Road, Hong Kong located at 1075 Garrisonville Road, and Lin’s Gourmet Chinese located at 45 Walpole Street. The incidents remain under active investigation.
DUI
- 100 Block of Cambridge Street, 09/02, 2:08 a.m. On this date, Deputy Vasquez observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 1 at a speed well above the posted speed limit. He initiated a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines when attempting to pull over. The deputy then made contact with the driver who was identified as Marissa Lindner, 24, of Spotsylvania. She smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. She was also unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. Open alcoholic beverage containers and pills were found during a search of the vehicle. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances, open container, and reckless driving.
LARCENY
- Ruffian Drive, 09/03, 9:24 a.m. Miscellaneous items reported stolen from a garage. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
