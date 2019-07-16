WEAPONS
- El Gran Charro, 2834 Jefferson Davis Highway, 07/16, 1:07 a.m. On this date, Deputy Mangan responded to reports of two male subjects shooting BB guns in the parking lot of the restaurant. Upon arrival, they made contact with the complainant who advised that he observed the subjects shooting the BB guns on the property. When he confronted them, they began shooting the BB guns at him, prompting him to call the Sheriff’s Office. The subjects fled the scene. Units established a perimeter and canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Garrisonville Road, 07/14, 10:14 p.m. On this date, Deputy Curtis responded to a hit and run at the intersection. The victim told deputies that his vehicle was struck by a white sedan driven by a female subject who refused to speak with the victim and fled the scene. The victim followed the suspect vehicle to the area of 300 Garrison Woods Drive and observed the vehicle pull into a parking space. Upon arrival, the deputy located the suspect vehicle in the parking space and made contact with the driver who was sitting behind the wheel. The deputy also observed extensive damage to the vehicle. The driver was identified as Majorie Gonzalez, 24, of Dumfries. She had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3500.00 bond for driving under the influence (third within five years), driving revoked DUI related, and hit and run.
- Rock Hill Church Road and Dunbar Drive, 07/08, 4:53 p.m. On this date, Deputy Lytle observed a vehicle attempting to back out of a ditch. The deputy pulled over to help the driver. When he approached the vehicle, he immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. The driver was identified as William Thurston, 47, of Fredericksburg. He had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test administered. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.