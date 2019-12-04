ASSAULT
- Stafford Hospital Center, 101 Hospital Center Boulevard, 12/3, 5:46 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a male subject who arrived at the hospital with two stab wounds. The incident remains under investigation.
COUNTERFEIT
- 1300 Courthouse Road, 12/3, 3:50 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a male subject at the DMV attempting to pay with a counterfeit bill. Deputies made contact with the subject who advised that he received the bill from a subject for the sale of his motorcycle. The incident remains under investigation.
BURGLARY
- Cockeye Cox’s Crab Company, 114 West Cambridge Street, 12/3, 3:57 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a past occurred breaking and entering. The owner advised arriving at the business and finding a broken window. There were also misplaced items in the building. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Ebony Court, 12/3, 5:52 p.m. A resident reported that a license plate was possibly stolen from his boat trailer. The incident remains under investigation.
- Pro-Tech Collision Center, 45 Potomac Creek Drive, 12/3, 8:03 a.m. Exhaust system reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.