WEAPONS
- 100 Block of Cropp Road, 05/19, 11:22 p.m. On this date, Sgt. Haney responded to a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, the sergeant made contact with the complainant who appeared to be extremely intoxicated. He was identified as Randall Hulbert, 50, of Fredericksburg and he claimed to be having a dispute with a family member whom he wanted off the property. The sergeant spoke with the family member who agreed to leave the residence. While leaving the property, the subject backed into a trailer adjacent to the garage. He then left the scene. Hulbert became irate and turned his attention towards the deputies, telling them he was getting his gun and to get off his property. He walked into his garage where he took a shotgun from the rifle rack. He then disappeared behind a vehicle and they heard the sound of the gun being loaded. When Hulbert reappeared, he no longer had the shotgun and was taken into custody without incident. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
BURGLARY
- 2000 Block of Karen Terrace, 05/18, 2:20 p.m. A resident reported that tools were stolen from a shed on his property. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 05/18, 9:06 p.m. On this date, Deputy Gordon responded to a reported larceny in progress. Upon arrival, she made contact with an employee of the loss prevention office who had observed a female subject concealing unpaid merchandise totaling $240.12 in her bag. The female subject was identified as Victoria Mitchell, 19, of Stafford. She was subsequently released on a summons for concealment of merchandise.
- Cavalier Family Skating Center, 1924 Jefferson Davis Highway, 05/17, 10:15 p.m. Several items reported stolen from a wallet in the locker room. The incident remains under investigation.
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 05/17. On this date, Sgt. Colona responded to a reported shoplifting incident. Upon arrival, he made contact with an employee of the loss prevention office who said he observed a male subject in the store who had failed to scan all his merchandise on several occasions since 04/25. Surveillance video footage showed that the subject, identified as James Tedeschi, 44, of Stafford had also shoplifted on that day, stealing approximately $246.64 worth of merchandise. He admitted to shoplifting and was later served four misdemeanor warrants for concealment of merchandise.
DUI
- 800 Block of Garrisonville Road, 05/18, 11:25 p.m. On this date, Deputy Dominguez responded to a reported drunk driver complaint. The complainant had observed the suspect vehicle driving erratically and almost hit the median. The deputy was able to locate the vehicle and observed it swerving on the roadway. He then conducted a traffic stop and the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Berkshire Drive. The deputy then saw the vehicle’s reverse lights come on, prompting him to order the driver to stop and put the vehicle in park. The vehicle then began to slowly move forward before coming to a stop after a short distance. The deputy then made contact with the driver who appeared to be in a confused state. The driver was identified as Josue Guardado Garcia, 28, of Stafford. He admitted to drinking prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody for driving under the influence and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
- Taco Bell, 730 Warrenton Road, 05/19. A vehicle reportedly backed into a bicycle locked up to a light pole near the building. The incident remains under investigation.
- 1280 Jefferson Davis Highway, 05/18. A driver reported being involved in a hit and run. He told the deputy that a vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck his vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued traveling north without stopping. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
VANDALISM
- RockIT Repairs, 373 Garrisonville Road, 05/19, 9:22 a.m. Damage to front glass door and window of business reported. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.