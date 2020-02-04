LARCENY
- 200 Block of Warrenton Road, 02/03, 2:03 p.m. A resident reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Kings Highway and Enola Road, 02/03, 6:34 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ludolph responded to reports of a vehicle that was driving all over the roadway and struck several mail boxes. The deputy located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Brian Hawkins, 21, of Fredericksburg. The driver’s eyes were dilated and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. A substance consistent with marijuana and pills were located in the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and possession of controlled substances.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
