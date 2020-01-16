VANDALISM
- Woodmont Court, 01/13, 8:40 a.m. A resident advised that an unknown suspect rummaged through her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Pohanka Honda, 60 South Gateway Drive, 01/14, 10:17 a.m. License plate reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- Cattail Court, 01/14, 7:38 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through three vehicles on her property and stole a small amount of cash. The incident is under investigation.
- Clear Spring Lane, 01/14, 5:44 a.m. A resident reported that cash and gift cards were stolen from her vehicle, which was parked in her garage. The incident is under investigation.
- 500 Block of Galway Lane, 01/13, 9:42 a.m. A resident reported than an unknown suspect rummaged through her vehicle and stole a tablet. The incident is under investigation.
- 900 Block of Carnaby Street, 01/13, 7:35 a.m. A resident reported that a wallet was stolen from his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Valdosta Drive, 01/13, 7:05 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through his vehicle and stole a debit card. The incident is under investigation.
- 200 Block of Galway Lane, 01/13, 6:31 a.m. A resident reported that cash was stolen from her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- MacGregor Ridge Road, 01/15, 3:53 p.m. Several phones were reported stolen from a package delivered to a residence. The incident is under investigation.
- Capri Court, 01/13, 5:38 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown subject rummaged through his vehicle and a roll of quarters was taken. The incident is under investigation.
COUNTERFEIT
- Panda Express, 320 Garrisonville Road, 01/15, 9:37 p.m. The store manager reported that a customer paid with two counterfeit $50 bills. The incident is under investigation. Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 01/15, 9:37 p.m. An employee reported that a customer attempted to get change for a counterfeit $100 bill. The employee recognized that the bill was fraudulent and did not provide change. The customer left the store and returned shortly thereafter and entered the men’s restroom. A counterfeit $100 bill was later found in the restroom. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
