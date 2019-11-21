BURGLARY
- Shore Drive, 11/20, 10:30 a.m. A resident reported that between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., an unknown suspect broke into the residence while the victim was upstairs sleeping and stole a bottle of liquor. The incident is under investigation.
DRUG OFFENSES
- 300 Block of Kings Highway, 11/19, 1:00 p.m. On this date, Deputy Assur observed a vehicle with a shattered windshield and an expired inspection sticker. After making contact with the driver, the deputy observed a substance consistent with marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted. The driver was identified as Donovan Thoren, 26, of Fredericksburg. He was released on a summons for possession of marijuana, expired inspection, and defective windshield.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
