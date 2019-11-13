ROBBERY
- 1100 Block of James Madison Circle, 11/12, 4:48 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a robbery at knifepoint. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim who advised he had used the letgo app to purchase an iPhone. When they met, the seller tried to take the money without giving the victim the iPhone, causing a verbal argument. The seller then drew a knife and said he would kill the victim. He then took the money and fled the area on foot. Deputies canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located. The incident is under investigation. We would like to remind the community that there are two parking spots in front of the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building located at 1225 Courthouse Road that have been designated as safe exchange zones. These provide a safe and well-lit place for the public to exchange goods or conduct child custody exchanges in a law enforcement protected environment.
LARCENY
- 200 Block of Arkendale Road, 11/12, 2:13 p.m. A resident reported a stolen ATV. The incident is under investigation.
COUNTERFEIT
- Select Leaf Tobacco, 261 Garrisonville Road, 11/12, 3:00 p.m. An employee reported that an unknown customer paid with a counterfeit $50 bill on an unknown date. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
