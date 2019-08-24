DUI
- Stafford Lakes Parkway and Warrenton Road, 08/22, 11:23 p.m. On this date, Deputy Richardson was traveling northbound on Warrenton Road when he observed a vehicle stopped in the left turn lane at the Stafford Lakes Parkway intersection. The deputy activated his emergency equipment and approached the vehicle. He observed that the male subject was unresponsive and slumped over in the driver’ seat. Eventually, the deputy was able to wake up the driver. He was identified as Eric Washington III, 22, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for driving under the influence.
HIT AND RUN
- Panera, 24 South Gateway Drive, 08/16, 11:10 a.m. The victim reported that her vehicle was struck between the hours of 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. while she was inside the restaurant. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- 3441 Jefferson Davis Highway, 08/22, 6:48 p.m. Catalytic converters reported stolen from multiple vehicles. The incident remains under investigation.
