DUI
- 7-Eleven, 2337 Garrisonville Road, 2:38 a.m. On this date, Deputy Houde responded to reports of a drunk driver who was observed stumbling into the store and then returning to his vehicle and falling asleep behind the wheel. The deputy located the suspect in the driver’s seat of the vehicle looking down. The deputy then made contact with the driver who was identified as Martin
- Cauble, 37, of Stafford. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were red and glassy. He told deputies he drove from around the corner approximately 15 minutes before they arrived. The suspect refused the breath test and when deputies attempted to execute a search warrant for blood at the hospital, the suspect resisted by thrashing around and yelling. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, refusal, and obstruction of justice.
LARCENY
- Shasta Place, 12/2, 7:30 p.m. License plates reported stolen. The incident is under investigation. Cannon Ridge Drive, 12/2, 6:18 p.m. Firearm reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
