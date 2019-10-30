BURGLARY

  • 200 Block of Doc Stone Road, 10/30, 2:43 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of an attempted breaking and entering at a residence. The homeowner told deputies that his 13-year-old daughter observed a male subject peering through her bedroom window. Deputies canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located. The incident is under investigation.

LARCENY

  • 800 Block of Abberly Drive, 10/29, 7:14 p.m. Motorcycle reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

