FRAUD
- Hardee’s, 567 Warrenton Road, 11/05, 10:20 p.m. On this date, Deputy Forman responded to reports of a suspicious person who claimed to be a law enforcement officer and was asking where he could find women in the area. Upon arrival, the deputy located the suspect and identified him as David Rogers Jr., 54, of Charles Town, WV. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
DUI
- Garrisonville Road and Travis Lane, 11/05, 7:12 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern responded to reports of a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Lamar Gardner, 36, of Stafford. The driver explained that the motorcycle slid out from under him while making the turn. The accident caused minimal damage to the motorcycle. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the subject. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of driving under the influence.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
