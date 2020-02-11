WEAPONS
- Boulder Drive, 02/8, 9:17 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to the clubhouse for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. Deputies arrived to find subjects fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle. As deputies worked to locate the suspicious person, a single gunshot was fired in the area. Deputies learned that the clubhouse had been rented for a birthday party and 8 uninvited guests had been denied entry. The uninvited guests then became disorderly, using profanity toward the party host. One of the subjects trying to enter the party was reported to have a gun. A physical fight then erupted between a subject at the party and the uninvited guests. Deputies soon learned that the uninvited guests had all fled prior to law enforcement arrival. Deputies canvassed the area and did not locate the shooter, gun or any bullet hole. One guest at the party had several lacerations to his face from the physical altercation and elected to seek treatment at the hospital. The incident remains under active investigation.
COUNTERFEIT
- Dollar General, 304 Deacon Road, 02/08, 6:30 p.m. A cashier reported that a customer attempted to buy a gift card with two counterfeit $100 bills. The customer left the store without making a purchase after the cashier told him the money was counterfeit. The incident is under investigation.
- CVS, 902 Garrisonville Road, 02/08, 9:05 p.m. An employee reported that a customer attempted to buy gift cards with two counterfeit $100 bills and a $20 bill. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Courthouse Road Commuter Lot, 02/09, 12:55 p.m. License plates reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
